RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of coronavirus- related deaths in North Carolina continues to grow as the new total hit 172 on Sunday, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

This is an increase of 8 since 164 deaths were reported on Saturday.

The overall number of cases increased to 6,493 which is up 353 since Saturday’s report.

Hospitalizations spiked to 465 from 388.

93 counties in NC are reporting these cases.