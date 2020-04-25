North Carolina reports 8,623 COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – More than 105,000 coronavirus tests have been completed in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS is reporting 8,623 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus. This number is up 571 since Friday.

A total of 289 deaths are being blamed on the virus, which is up by 20 since Friday.

Hospitalizations are down to 456.

Eight-five percent of COVID-19-related deaths across the state are patients 65 or older. No one under the age of 25 has died in connection with the virus.

