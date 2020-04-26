North Carolina reports 8,830 COVID-19 cases, 299 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – More than 107,000 coronavirus tests have been completed in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS reported 8,830 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday. This number is up 288 since Saturday’s revised total.

A total of 299 deaths are being blamed on the virus, which is up by 10 since Saturday.

Hospitalizations are down to 451.

Eight-five percent of COVID-19-related deaths across the state are patients 65 or older. No one under the age of 25 has died in connection with the virus.