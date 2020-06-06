North Carolina reports highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is reporting the state’s highest one day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,370 cases reported.

Other metrics that the state is watching also increased. The percent of tests that were positive climbed to 10 percent.

Hospitalizations have exceeded 700 for three of the past five days.

“These are very concerning numbers. We must protect our loved ones and neighbors by working together. It begins with the three Ws – wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart and washing hands frequently. It doesn’t stop there. Testing and knowing who has been exposed so they can have the resources and support they need are our tools for slowing the spread of this virus,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.

The state is focused on rapidly increasing testing of people who may not currently have symptoms, but may have been exposed to COVID-19, especially people from historically marginalized populations who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. In addition, testing is a priority for anyone who has symptoms or those who may have been exposed to COVID-19, including: