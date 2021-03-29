North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Senator Thom Tills announced Monday he will undergo surgery to treat prostate cancer.

“Next week, I will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer. I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” Tillis said in a statement.

The Republican senator said the cancer was detected “relatively early.”

“I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are. I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer,” he said.”

Tillis said his prognosis is good because he had an annual physical and received a PSA test.

“Early detection can truly save lives.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store