North Carolina sheriff sued over halting pistol permits

by: Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gun rights activists filed a lawsuit against a North Carolina sheriff who temporarily halted handgun permits amid a surge of interest during the coronavirus outbreak.

The lawsuit against Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker was filed Friday in federal court by Grass Roots North Carolina, the Second Amendment Foundation and Firearms Policy Coalition.

The lawsuit asks a judge to force Baker to start issuing pistol permits again, arguing that state law requires him to process the permits. The lawsuit says that while a sheriff can deny an individual application for certain reasons, state law doesn’t give the authority to halt all applications. 

