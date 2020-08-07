North Carolina to relax 10-person limit for GOP convention

FILE – In this July 21, 2016, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as he addresses delegates during the final day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. North Carolina public health officials told the Republican National Committee the party can have more than 10 people in a room to conduct official convention business while in Charlotte. The updated guidance eases indoor gathering limits Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper imposed in a recently extended executive order. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina public health officials told the Republican National Committee that the party can have more than 10 people in a room to conduct official convention business while in Charlotte.

The updated guidance eases indoor gathering limits Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper imposed in a recently extended executive order.

President Donald Trump said he will deliver his nomination acceptance speech for the Charlotte convention but hasn’t committed to speaking to a crowd of people in person.

Cooper previously denied Trump’s request to have a full-scale maskless convention in Charlotte.

The RNC has estimated it would have no more than 500 delegates per day at the Charlotte Convention Center and the Westin hotel.