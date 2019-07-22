North Carolina transit bus driver shot; suspect in custody

by: The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a bus driver has been shot and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tell news sources that officers responded to a call at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday. Authorities said the driver was shot near the city’s transportation center and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

What appeared to be a bullet hole was visible in the driver’s side window of a bus parked at the transit center.

Charlotte Area Transit System spokeswoman Juliann Sheldon says a suspect has been apprehended, but she provided no additional details. Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified.

