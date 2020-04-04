North Carolina, U.S. firefighters work to contain wildfires

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters are working to slow the spread of western North Carolina wildfires that have spread due to high winds.

The U.S. Forest Service said on Saturday that a fire that began on private property Friday in Haywood County expanded to the Shining Rock Wilderness Area of Pisgah National Forest, covering 50 acres.

Another fire covering 30 acres in Macon County also began on private property and expanded to the Nantahala National Forest.

The North Carolina Forest Service has ordered an open fire ban in 32 western north Carolina counties due to the hazardous conditions.