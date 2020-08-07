North Charleston announces budget revenue loss, elimination of several positions due to COVID-19 pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced that several positions will be eliminated due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.

The pandemic forced the city to adopt a June 30, 2021 budget at a level consistent with the prior year’s budget at $127 million, which resulted in initial cost reductions of approximately $6 million.

They also faced additional budgeted revenue losses, which ranged from $10 to $15 million.

The city proposed various adjustments in expenses to offset their losses.

Both capital and operational expenses have been reduced by around $5.5 million throughout all departments to focus on the essential costs to maintain vital municipal services.

Various personnel cost reductions were also implemented to include freezing approximately 50 vacant positions, 115 part-time positions, and 15 full-time positions.

These eliminations have resulted in an estimated additional savings of approximately $6.8 million annually.

City officials say they will continue to monitor the ongoing impact on its budget.