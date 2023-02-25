BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a great need for homes for dogs in Pitt County. At North Pitt High School, not only do students learn how to build, but they’re doing it to give dogs a better life.

When the bell rings inside Sam Linkous’ construction class, it’s all hands on deck.

“I had a vision to give back to the community, but I didn’t know how to give back,” said Linkous, a construction teacher at North Pitt. “So, I partnered with Chad Singleton at Pitt County Animal Services and he brought the idea up that Pitt County Animal Services needed dog houses, and I said that’s it.”

Chris Arnold, deputy director of Pitt County Animal Services, said they see this need while going out on calls.

“We get a lot of the welfare calls when it’s raining, when it’s cold, and when it’s hot,” Arnold said. “And when they go to these calls and see dogs don’t have proper shelter, now we have a resource to be able to give back to the community.”

The material for the students to use comes from the community.

“We donated the materials along with ABC, who donated the shingles,” said Richard Williams of E&S Construction. “We were made aware of the opportunity to give back to the community, that there was a partnership going on between Pitt County Animal Services and North Pitt High School.

“We jumped at the opportunity to be able to give back to the construction community because there is such a need for good people with good skills coming out of high school.”

One student explained why he likes the class.

“Just really coming in and experience what other jobs might be like outside of high school and having a great teacher to help us with it,” said Zachary Sawyer.

After building the doghouses from start to finish, which takes around two days, students enjoyed the payoff.

“You’re actually helping the dogs. When people can’t afford stuff, you’re helping them get stuff that they need to take care of their animals. It feels good,” said student Hayden Manning.

When the Pitt County Animal Shelter takes the doghouses to the needed locations, they also provide pet education. What starts in class is helping the at-risk pet population.