CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Northlake Mall Apple store permanently closed at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, according to their website.

The announcement came ‘in preparation for a new store to open in the Charlotte area early next year.’

According to a report from Bloomberg, employees were informed there would be no layoffs and staff would be transferred to the nearby SouthPark location or online roles.

“All of our team members will continue to support our Charlotte customers at Apple SouthPark and the Apple Store Online,” Apple said in their statement.

Northlake Mall had its third shooting in three months, a day before the Apple store closed.

The first shooting came inside the mall in December when two people were injured. The second happened about three weeks ago, where no one was shot, but two people were taken to the hospital for non-shooting-related injuries.

Additionally, Bloomberg reported “people with knowledge of the matter” said the shootings contributed to the closing decision.