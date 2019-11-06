Northside M.S. cleared after bomb threat written on boys bathroom wall

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 officials said a school was cleared by law enforcement after a reported bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

According to school district officials, Northside Middle School administration received a report about a bomb threat that was written on a boys bathroom wall at the school.

Administration contacted law enforcement and district officials and a hold was placed on the school before they searched the building.

According to school district officials, nothing was found by law enforcement and an all clear was given. The hold was then lifted at the school and normal operations resumed.