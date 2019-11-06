Northside M.S. cleared after bomb threat written on boys bathroom wall

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bhs_int_classroom_ss_144037

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 officials said a school was cleared by law enforcement after a reported bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

According to school district officials, Northside Middle School administration received a report about a bomb threat that was written on a boys bathroom wall at the school.

Administration contacted law enforcement and district officials and a hold was placed on the school before they searched the building.

According to school district officials, nothing was found by law enforcement and an all clear was given. The hold was then lifted at the school and normal operations resumed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store