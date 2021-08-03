NPS selects Duncan Park in Spartanburg for project assistance

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Park Service announced the selection of Duncan Park in Spartanburg to receive expert consultation.

PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well!, formerly Partners for Active Living, submitted the grant request with the City of Spartanburg to engage stakeholders, the surrounding neighborhood and the broader community in re-imagining Duncan Park to include multi-use trails, open spaces, and possibly water activities, according to PAL.

Another goal is to create a vision for a community gathering space that will connect the recreation spaces with the historic stadium, they said.

“Duncan Park is a beautiful and historic recreation area within the City of Spartanburg that is under-utilized. Through this visioning process, PAL hopes to better understand what neighborhood residents and our community want in a park and how to connect Duncan Park with the nearby MBF Rail so that more of our City’s residents visit and enjoy the space.” Laura Ringo, Executive Director of PAL

Community members will have the opportunity to provide input as to how new and existing trails should connect, as well as what new amenities will best serve the current residents, according to a press release from PAL.

A friends-of-the-park support group will be developed to assist with implementation of the new Re-visioning Plan, fund raising and park maintenance.

“Duncan Park is one of the City’s oldest parks, and there is significant momentum already thanks to a partnership with Spartanburg School District 7 and now the Spartanburgers,” Assistant City Manager Mitch Kennedy said. “In order to build on their successes, now is the time to engage our community in creating a vision for this beautiful facility. This project is ripe for redevelopment!”