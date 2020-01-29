NTSB: Driver swerved across lanes before deadly crash involving special needs bus in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – New details have been released in a deadly crash involving a special needs bus that happened in Dec. 2019.

We previously reported the crash happened Dec. 17 on Belton Honea Path Hwy near Beeks Rd.

A vehicle crossed the center line and struck an Anderson County Disability and ADA special needs bus head-on, the coroner said.

The driver of that vehicle, 53-year-old Sherri Depetrillo, was killed in the crash.

One of the passengers on the bus, 34-year-old Kevin LeCroy, was also killed in the crash.

The National Transportation and Safety Board released a preliminary report on Wednesday, stating that the “driver of the SUV had been swerving completely across both lanes from shoulder to shoulder before striking the bus.”

The SUV driver was not wearing a seat belt, the report says.

It also says the bus driver and the six remaining passengers sustained minor to serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and analysis of the crash facts, along with conclusions and a determination of probable cause, will come later when the final report is completed.

