NTSB officials release preliminary report from Dec. 28 crash in Louisiana that killed 5

(WSPA) – The National Transportation Safety Board issued the preliminary report in regard to the Dec. 28 plane crash in Louisiana that killed five people, including reporter Carley McCord — the daughter-in-law of Louisiana State University football offensive coordinator Steven Ensminger — on Tuesday.

According to the NTSB report, the Piper PA 31T airplane hit the ground just after takeoff from the Louisiana Regional Airport/Paul Fournet Field in Lafayette, killing the five people including the pilot and seriously injuring another passenger.

Officials said two others inside a nearby building also received minor injuries and another person in a car was also seriously injured during the incident.

“The airplane was destroyed by impact forces and a postimpact fire,” NTSB officials said in the report.

In the report, the plane departed the runway, turned slightly to the right and climbed at a rate between 1,000 to 1,900 feet per minute.

The airplane then reportedly started rolling back towards wings level and continued to roll to the left at an average rate of about 2 degrees per second.

“According to the FAA, as the airplane descended through 700 ft msl, a low altitude alert was issued by the air traffic controller to the pilot; the pilot did not respond. No mayday or emergency transmission was recorded from the accident airplane,” according to the report.

Witnesses on the ground reported that they heard the plane flying overhead and said they saw the plane appear out of the low cloud bank in a steep, left-bank turn.

One witness also reportedly saw the airplane roll “wings level just before it struck the road and continued across the United States Postal Service (USPS) parking lot.”

Two USPS employees received minor injuries from flying glass, and another person was injured after the airplane hit the car she was parked in.

NTSB officials said the car rolled several times and then caught on fire.

The plane, that was bound for Dekalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK) in Atlanta, Ga., was owned by Cheyenne Partners LLC.