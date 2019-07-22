Nuisance Ordinance for local clubs

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) Incidents at local nightclubs are making headlines and affecting communities.

Now, some local governments are working to put laws on the books to help them fight crime.

Three people are behind bars in connection to a shooting outside “Hot Boyz” Club in Gaffney last month.

That shooting happened at a building someone rented out for a private party, but when disruptions are a common occurrence at one establishment.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller says, “back when the Sugar Shack was open they generated more calls for service at that location then all the other night clubs combined.”

Law Enforcement wants to do more than show up when things go wrong.

While deputies do their part Sheriff Mueller encourages owners to also make efforts.

An ordinance that covers Gaffney City limits helps to cut down on issues at night spots.

Police Chief Chris Skinner says a search warrant for Club Empire led to finding illegal drug sells and arrests.

Club Empire is closed permenently, Gaffney City Police Chief Chris Skinner, tells us it’s because of the laws they currently have on their books. It’s something that local governments are looking into in order to keep nuisance clubs out of their communities.”

Spartanburg County officials say they need legal tools to help close some doors, Councilman Michael Brown represents District one.

Councilman Brown says, “it gives the sheriff’s office some more teeth then what they have to address situations right now.”

Even with laws on the books, Sheriff Mueller says safety is a community effort, Sheriff Mueller says, “when a businessowner of a club begins to get laxed in security efforts, begin to over serve and don’t cut their patrons off when they’ve had too much to drink, that’s when you see the problems develop.”