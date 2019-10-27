Nurse practitioner says Mumps case at Clemson not cause for outbreak concern

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – On Friday October 25, The Department of health and Environmental Control, along with Clemson University officials confirmed one individual infected with the Mumps virus on their main campus.

Health officials recommend getting vaccinated to protect against the virus if you have not been already. They said it will not protect you if you’ve already been infected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Mumps is a virus spread through saliva.

Nurse practitioner Brandi Giles of Bon Secours St. Francis hospital said the spread of germs can happen easily when large groups of people are in close quarters, like on a college campus.

The CDC said children can be vaccinated with the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine MMR licensed for children 1-12 years of age. One dose is given between 12 and 15 months and another between 4-6 years of age.

“Those who the immunization didn’t work as well for or who weren’t immunized, or you need a booster, you’re susceptible to developing Mumps.

CDC said symptoms include fever, headache, body aches and eventually swelling of the salivary glands. Officials said there is no specific treatment.

DHEC and Clemson officials said they are speaking with those who came into contact with the individual.

Giles said you should eat well, get enough sleep and stay home when you’re ill to prevent the spread of illness.

Giles said a doctor can check your immunity to the virus and provide a booster if you have a compromised immune system.