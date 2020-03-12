Nursing and rehab center in Greer closed to visitors for one month for virus prevention

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is closed to visitors for one month as a coronavirus precaution.

The company posted on their Facebook page that no visitors are allowed with the exception of an end-of-life situation or if a visit is essential for the health and well- being of a patient.

“Experts are recommending we take action to limit individuals from entering our building and to ensure sick employees stay home,” the post said. “Our residents’ health and safety are our top concern. We are committed to doing everything we can to protect them.”

