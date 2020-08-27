Nursing homes remain closed to visitors across South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–It’s been nearly a week since Governor Henry McMaster asked for DHEC to publish limited visitation guidelines when it comes to nursing homes. Meanwhile some of those living inside, haven’t seen their loved ones in months.

Amy Stevens knows all too well what it’s like to have a loved one in a nursing home.

“They have so much to offer and people don’t realize that because they’re old and they need more things,” Stevens said.

Her grandfather was in a nursing home and passed away before the pandemic hit.

“We know what it’s like to have someone that you love in a place that is not home,” Stevens said.

And she has friends who are dealing with the situation now.

“The only way they let her and her sister in was when her mother started getting so bad they called her end of life,” Stevens said.

That’s why she started a petition to allow loved ones back into nursing homes.

“There’s more things than just visitation at stake here. These people don’t have anyone standing up for them,” Stevens said.

It’s something the Governor wants too.

“It is a tragic sad thing,” McMaster said.

In an exclusive interview with 7News, the Governor voiced his concerns about the situation.

“Isolation doesn’t help anybody, it doesn’t help children, it doesn’t help people that are in nursing homes and those types of places, and it certainly doesn’t help the families that aren’t allowed to see them,” McMaster said.

But Stevens says it’s more than just company, it’s about making sure the proper care is given.

“We want this done, are you doing this for them, are they getting their medicine like they should,” Stevens said.

She’s aware of the toll coronavirus can take.

“COVID will kill your body, but this will kill you slowly too. This being alone being neglected,” Stevens said.

And says the elderly often fall through the cracks and she’s not willing to let that happen now.

“Somebody needs to do something, somebody needs to step up our governor needs to step up and say this is over,” Stevens said.