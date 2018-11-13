News

Nursing suite opens at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Posted: Nov 13, 2018

Updated: Nov 13, 2018

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - It's the first of it's kind in an arena in South Carolina. The Bon Secours Nursing Mother's Suite is now open inside the Wellness Arena.

It's a place for nursing mothers to have a safe and clean space to nurse their baby or pump their milk. The suite is complete with two sections that can be closed off for two mothers each with a television as well as a changing table.

"You know we are getting to the point where they have to numb themselves to interacting with your child and in there you have so much privacy and you can still have that one on one time with your baby and not feel any shame or embarrassment so I think its a huge need," said Jessica Thomas who is a Greenville mother of two.

 

This is just an option for nursing mothers, but they can still nurse or pump wherever they feel most comfortable in the arena.

