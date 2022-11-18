GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA TV) – There’s a new exhibition at the Upcountry History Museum this holiday season.

The whole family will enjoy several aspects of the Nutcracker: The Exhibition from November 19 until February 19.

Special projects and media relations Coordinator Meg Hunt details specific aspects of the exhibition for 7News in a preview Friday morning.

Hunt said there is much more to the story than the familiar toy soldiers march and the sugar plum fairies dance during traditional Christmas performances of this ballet.

The chronicle originated as a short story by German writer E.T.A. Hoffman in 1816 and was followed by the setting of the story to music as a ballet in 1892 by renowned Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, said Hunt.

The exhibition makes its Greenville debut on Saturday, organized by the Upcountry History Museum.

Seven original costumes are included from Walt Disney’s 2018 live-action film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

There are also props, ballet costumes, original illustrations and drawings from partnerships with Walt Disney Archives, The Walt Disney Family Museum, The Charles M. Schulz Museum, and acclaimed children’s author/illustrator James Ransomeo Greenville’s own Carolina Ballet Theatre.

Family Fun Day is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

Guests can explore the land of Dinosaurs to start an uproar with the Wild Things and even celebrate the opening of Nutcracker: The Exhibition.

There will be plenty to see and do to keep the entire family entertained.

Other programs such as Toddler Time are scheduled throughout the exhibition run. Go to the UHM website – www.upcountryhistory.org – for more info and to sign up.

Upcountry History Museum is located at 540 Buncombe Street.

Hours of operation are:

Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.