FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said damage surveys will be conducted Saturday for northern Laurens and southern Spartanburg counties.

NWS said the surveys are in relation to the damage produced by severe thunderstorms that moved through the area Friday.

A final assessment including the results of the survey is expected to be completed for the public by late Saturday afternoon according to the NWS.

The storm information will also be available on the website at www.weather.gov/gsp