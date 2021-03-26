NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Laurens Co. Thursday

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Laurens County on Thursday.

The tornado touched down about 4 miles west of Whitmire at about 5 p.m. The estimated maximum wind speed was 75 mph.

No deaths or injuries were reported. Damage was limited to about a dozen trees down, according to NWS.

Other areas along the storm’s path across Laurens, Union and Chester Counties received straight- line wind damage with trees down and mobile homes damaged by wind and hail near Chester, the NWS said.