NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Laurens Co. Thursday

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Laurens County on Thursday.

The tornado touched down about 4 miles west of Whitmire at about 5 p.m. The estimated maximum wind speed was 75 mph.

No deaths or injuries were reported. Damage was limited to about a dozen trees down, according to NWS.

Other areas along the storm’s path across Laurens, Union and Chester Counties received straight- line wind damage with trees down and mobile homes damaged by wind and hail near Chester, the NWS said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store