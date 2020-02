CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds was confirmed just west of Pineville on the state line Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed for our CBS affiliate WBTV.

According to WBTV, the tornado traveled east into Matthews and barely into the northern part of Union County, roughly 17 miles total. NWS says there was mostly tree damage, with some structural damage.

An EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in Spartanburg, where residents are continuing to clean up.