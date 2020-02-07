1  of  67
Closings and Delays
Advent Children's Center Anderson Co. School District 1 Anderson Co. School District 2 Anderson Co. School District 3 Anderson Co. School District 4 Anderson County Disabilities & Special Needs Board Bethel Child Enrichment Program Bundle of Joy Academy Calhoun Falls Charter School Cancer Association Sptbg Cherokee Carver Industries - Landrum Charles Lea Center Cherokee County Schools - SC Chester County Schools Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Einstein Academy Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool Five Oaks Academy Graham County Schools Greenville County Schools Greenwood Co. District 50 Greenwood Co. District 51 Greer Community Ministries Haywood County Schools High Point Academy Highlands School Jackson County Schools Lake Lure Classical Academy Laurens Co. Schools District 55 Little Lights Learning Center Macon County Schools Memorial UMC Child Enrichment Middle Tyger Community Center - Lyman Mitchell County Schools Montessori West Mother Goose Day Care Mside Weekday Preschool Oakbrook Preparatory School Pickens County Schools Polk County Schools Rutherford County Schools Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. Spartanburg Co. District 1 Spartanburg Co. District 2 Spartanburg Co. District 3 Spartanburg Co. District 4 Spartanburg Co. District 5 Spartanburg Co. District 6 Spartanburg Co. District 7 Spartanburg Housing Authority Spartanburg Methodist College Springs Christian Day School St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School St. James Methodist. Kindergarten St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool St. Paul Catholic Swain County Schools The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Thrive Upstate Tot Learning Center FUMC Trinity Childrens Center Tyger River Children's Center Union Christian Day School Union County Council on Aging Union County Schools

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Spartanburg; storm damage clean-up underway in the Upstate

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – National Weather Service officials confirmed Friday that a tornado did touch down in Spartanburg Thursday morning.

“It’s pretty clear that this was a tornado,” Steve Wilkinson with the NWS said.

Wilkinson said the track from west of Interstate 26 across the mall area to the Crown Pointe Apartment complex indicated that it was a tornado path.

“We look for focused, intense damage and that’s what we have here at this apartment complex,” Wilkinson said.

He said they have yet to determine the strength of the tornado and said they would be continuing to travel along its path.

The following the full news release from the National Weather Service:

“National Weather Service meteorologists have surveyed the damage on the west side of Spartanburg, SC. They have found that this damage was caused by a tornado. Complete track information and EF scale rating will be released after the survey is completed by this evening.”

Our reporters are out and about today surveying damage throughout our area.

Our reporter Scottie Kay was in Spartanburg Friday morning at Living Waters Christian Ministries on West Main in Spartanburg, where they had extensive storm damage, including part of the roof that came off of the building.

Take a look back our full weather coverage from Thursday as storms were hitting our area here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store