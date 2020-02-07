NWS confirms tornado touched down in Spartanburg; storm damage clean-up underway in the Upstate

(WSPA) – National Weather Service officials confirmed Friday that a tornado did touch down in Spartanburg Thursday morning.

“It’s pretty clear that this was a tornado,” Steve Wilkinson with the NWS said.

Wilkinson said the track from west of Interstate 26 across the mall area to the Crown Pointe Apartment complex indicated that it was a tornado path.

“We look for focused, intense damage and that’s what we have here at this apartment complex,” Wilkinson said.

He said they have yet to determine the strength of the tornado and said they would be continuing to travel along its path.

The following the full news release from the National Weather Service:

“National Weather Service meteorologists have surveyed the damage on the west side of Spartanburg, SC. They have found that this damage was caused by a tornado. Complete track information and EF scale rating will be released after the survey is completed by this evening.”

Our reporters are out and about today surveying damage throughout our area.

Our reporter Scottie Kay was in Spartanburg Friday morning at Living Waters Christian Ministries on West Main in Spartanburg, where they had extensive storm damage, including part of the roof that came off of the building.

