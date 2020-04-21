NY Gov. Cuomo to visit White House

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will visit the White House Tuesday.

President Trump said at Monday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing that he will meet with Cuomo in the Oval Office.

The governor’s office confirmed the meeting.

According to Trump, the meeting was Cuomo’s idea.

New York has been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

The president said of the governor, “believe it or not, we get along.”

Trump and Cuomo have had a hot-and-cold dynamic during the COVID-19 outbreak — sometimes trading barbs — while at other times appearing somewhat conciliatory.

