NY man in need of kidney turns to social media

NEW YORK, NY (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Since Isaiah Jenkins was born, it’s been one thing after another. Doctors told his mom he wouldn’t live past five months after his heart stopped twice due to asthma.

“I’m just truly appreciative,” said Jenkins.

At 14 years old, Jenkins had beaten the odds. But then he was struck with kidney disease.

“But turns out I had strep throat for 5 weeks and it was attacking my kidneys,” Jenkins said.

Then after experiencing painful, long headaches and seizures around 16 years old, he was once again back in the hospital.

Jenkins needed two brain surgeries for a rare condition resulting from a defect at the back of the head where the brain meets the spinal chord. His mother stood by his side through it all.

“I just deal with it,” said Jenkins. “I’m not going to let it ruin my day or anything.”

The past two years his kidneys have severely declined to the point where they are not functioning. He recently returned home after spending an entire month at Montefiore Medical Center, and now is doing dialysis treatment at home for 6 to 8 hours a night.

Reluctantly, at first, he posted his story to Instagram.

“Going to social media, I realized there are a lot more good in people than you think,” said Jenkins. “…God forbid I don’t make it I want the story to live on to motivate other people so they can, I guess fight, for whatever they’re going through to just keep fighting.”

He’s not quitting, and he’s going day by day, but is still in dire need of a kidney. Jenkins said he’s hoping to write a book about everything he’s gone through to pay it forward.

“That’s why I need someone to be watching this, and deciding maybe they want to donate and maybe they’re the match and maybe they can save my life,” Jenkins said.

He can only receive a kidney donation from someone with blood type o-positive, but others who wish to be donors in general can volunteer with the national kidney paired exchange program.