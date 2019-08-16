LIVE: NYPD – Objects found at subway station aren’t explosives

by: Associated Press

A downtown 1 train pulls into the newly-opened WTC Cortlandt subway station in New York on Saturday evening, Sept. 8, 2018. The old Cortlandt Street station on the subway system’s No. 1 line was buried under the rubble of the World Trade Center’s twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Construction of the new station was delayed until the rebuilding of the surrounding towers was well under way. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say two suspicious objects that prompted an evacuation of a major lower Manhattan subway station during the morning commute are not explosives.

New York Police Department Counterterrorism Chief James Waters tweeted Friday that the bomb squad cleared the items found at the Fulton Street station.

Waters posted photos of the objects, which looked like pressure cookers or electric crockpots.

They were found at the line that carries No. 2 and 3 trains around 7 a.m.

The station is a busy transit hub a few blocks from the World Trade Center.

In 2017, a would-be suicide attacker set off a homemade pipe bomb in an underground passageway at the Times Square subway station during rush hour, seriously injuring himself.

