NYPD officer, fiancee charged in boy’s death

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A father and his fiancee in New York have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva.

Police were called to their house a week ago after a report that the boy had fallen and lost consciousness.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Friday, Suffolk Police arrested the boy’s father, Michael Valva, and his fiancee, Angela Polina, in connection to the boy’s death.

During a news conference, police said the boy was kept in a freezing garage overnight before he died.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide with a contributing factor of hypothermia.

A neighbor said the community is shocked and heartbroken.

“If they’re found guilty, they should go to prison for the rest of their lives,” the neighbor said. “You know, so this is just a horrible, horrible thing. And our heart is breaking as a community. Everyone is appalled and upset.”

Authorities said the remaining five children at the house have been removed.

Shortly after the death of his son, Michael Valva started a GoFundMe page for his son’s funeral, which raised more than $16,000.

Michael Valva, a New York City Police officer, has been suspended without pay.