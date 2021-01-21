NYU student creates website to put Bernie Sanders picture at any address

Bernie Sanders at Clemson. (Google Maps)

(WSPA) – A New York University student has created a website, using Google Maps street view, where you can put a picture of Bernie Sanders at any address.

The picture of Sanders sitting at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday took social media by storm as he waited in his coat and now- iconic mittens.

Student Nick Sawhney tweeted about his new website and that he was trying his best to keep it from crashing.

We’ve gone ahead and placed Bernie at some of our favorite local spots. Try it out for yourself by clicking here!

  • Bernie Sanders pictured at The Biltmore in Asheville. (Google Maps)
  • Bernie Sanders at Clemson. (Google Maps)
  • (Google Maps)
  • Picture of Bernie Sanders at Delaney’s in downtown Spartanburg. (Google Maps)
  • Bernie at 7 on Main in downtown Greenville. (Google Maps)
  • Picture of Bernie Sanders at Falls Park in Greenville. (Google Maps)
  • Bernie at Caesars Head. (Google Maps)
  • Picture of Bernie Sanders in downtown Spartanburg. (Google Maps)
  • Picture of Bernie Sanders at Starbucks in downtown Spartanburg. (Google Maps)
  • Picture of Bernie Sanders at Dave and Busters in Greenville. (Google Maps)
  • Bernie Sanders at the Peace Center. (Google Maps)

