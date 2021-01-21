NYU student creates website to put Bernie Sanders picture at any address

(WSPA) – A New York University student has created a website, using Google Maps street view, where you can put a picture of Bernie Sanders at any address.

The picture of Sanders sitting at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday took social media by storm as he waited in his coat and now- iconic mittens.

Student Nick Sawhney tweeted about his new website and that he was trying his best to keep it from crashing.

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf — nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021

We’ve gone ahead and placed Bernie at some of our favorite local spots. Try it out for yourself by clicking here!