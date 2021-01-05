Occupants of vehicle detained after chase with deputies, crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said no one was injured in a crash that stemmed from a chase with deputies on Highway 187N in the county Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop a driver they said appeared to be intoxicated on the highway at around 12:20 p.m., but the driver did not stop the vehicle and a short chase occurred.

The driver of the vehicle turned onto Boscobel Road and hit another vehicle.

Sheriff’s Office officials said everyone inside of the vehicle involved in the chase were detained by deputies.

Charges are pending at this time and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.