Occupants of vehicle involved in chase with Anderson Co. deputies detained

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said individuals in a vehicle involved in a chase with deputies Monday morning have been detained.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving and due to the heavy traffic and speeding, they discontinued their pursuit before it became a chase.

Other deputies in the area reportedly found the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle again.

During the pursuit, officials said the suspect’s vehicle hit one of the sheriff’s office’s vehicles.

According to the release, deputies then used tire deflation devices, as well as a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle near Dixon Road in Anderson.

Sgt. JT Foster said all occupants in the suspect vehicle have been detained, and said all charges are pending at this time.

Foster said no one was injured during the incident.

