Oconee Co. deputies arrest 2 men in criminal sexual conduct with a minor case

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a criminal sexual conduct with a minor case in Oconee County.

A deputy and a Seneca Police officer located Greynolds, Jr. inside of an apartment on Brookwood Drive after responding to reports of a domestic disturbance Wednesday, deputies said.

28-year-old Gregory Scott Clark Greynolds, Jr. had outstanding arrest warrants on charges of a Sex Offender Registry Violation, Domestic Violence, Assault and Battery and an arrest warrant for a Violation of Probation. He was transported to the detention center.

The Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor charge was obtained after evidence showed that Greynolds, Jr. had sexual relations with a teenager earlier this year at an address on Beth Lane near Seneca, deputies said.

A second subject, 24-year-old Richard William Mathews, Jr. of Seneca, was arrested in relation to the same incident on a charge of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Mathews, Jr., who was arrested on Oct. 2, is accused of providing alcohol to a minor, according to an arrest warrant.

Greynolds, Jr. remains in custody after his bond was denied on the Criminal Sexual Conduct charge. He was given a combined $8,500.00 surety bond on the Sex Offender Registry charge, the Domestic Violence charge and the Assault and Battery charge.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Seneca Police Department on this case.