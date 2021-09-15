Oconee Co. deputies search for man who stole car from victim at gunpoint in 2020

Deputies are searching for Evan Hood in connection to a carjacking incident in Oconee County. (Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking the public for help searching for a man wanted on carjacking and grand larceny charges in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a subject wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for an incident that happened in November of 2020.

41-year-old Evan Michael Hood is wanted on charges of carjacking and grand larceny. Hood was involved in an incident on Knollwood Drive near Mountain View Drive near Seneca, where deputies say he took a 1996 Honda Accord from a victim at gunpoint.

Hood is also accused of taking the contents that were located inside of the vehicle, including two cell phones. The vehicle was later recovered by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 9, 2020.

Investigators also have evidence of an unidentified subject who was involved with Hood in regards to the crimes committed. Investigators have been gathering evidence and are following up on leads.

Hood also has an outstanding General Sessions Bench Warrant as well.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hood, you are asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111. You can also contact Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous and all information provided is confidential, and leave a tip at 1-888-CRIME-SC, on the official Oconee County Crimestoppers website (www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com) or via the P3 app which can be downloaded on your Android or Apple device.

If you tip or information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.