Oconee Co. deputies seek information on larceny at Seneca Walmart

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding a larceny case that happened Wednesday at a Walmart in Seneca.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male connected to the incident.

A deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division responded to the store location on Sandifer Boulevard and spoke with an employee. The employee told the deputy that an African-American male with dread locks and a face mask was in the electronics department looking at some speakers.

Deputies say as the employee was attempting to help the customer, the employee said that the male reached to her pocket, took the keys for the electronic cases in the department and took off running.

A store official told the deputy that the cost to replace the keys and locks would be approximately $3,000.

The male has a thin build and is around 5’4” to 5’6” tall. The individual in question came to the store in a white Acura SUV.

Deputies are seeking information on a larceny in Seneca. (Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on this larceny that occurred at the Seneca Walmart location late in the afternoon of Wednesday, April 1st or the identity of the individual in relation to this investigation, you are asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers via the website for Oconee County Crimestoppers at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.