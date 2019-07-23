Oconee Co. deputies seeking information following $30K burglary at The Fishing Hole

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County deputies need help finding a burglary suspect after $30,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from The Fishing Hole.

Deputies responded Tuesday for a break-in at the business on JP Stevens Road in Seneca.

While deputies were processing the scene, they determined $30,000 worth of merchandise had been stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 638-4111.

An anonymous cash reward is being offered for any tip leading to an arrest/arrests in this case. To leave an anonymous tip by phone call Crime Stoppers at (888) 724-6372, by web at www.p3tips.com or via mobile phone by downloading the P3 Tips App on your Apple or Android Device.