OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Emergency Services have confirmed they are searching for a missing kayaker.

According to officials, the kayaker was a part of a group of three that decided to go kayaking Friday night near Cartee Road.

Emergency Services said they responded at 2:13 a.m. Saturday to a call of a missing kayaker.

We will be updating with more details.