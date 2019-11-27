Oconee Co. K9 Thor, handler credited with theft suspect’s capture in Walhalla

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a suspect wanted by Walhalla Police Department was captured with the help of their K9, Thor, and his handler earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Thor — the tracking and explosives K9 — and his handler, Deputy Justin Stokes, responded to Kelly Drive in Walhalla at the request of the police department.

They were advised that a man had run away from police and went into a wooded area carrying several suspected stolen items.

A neighbor told the deputy that he saw the suspect on his property and told him which direction the suspect went in.

Thor reportedly responded to the sighting and started to track the suspect.

A short time later, Thor and Stokes located the suspect, Brandon Kyle Stancil, and he was taken into custody by Walhalla police officers.

Thor also helped recover the stolen items after Stancil’s arrest.

Stancil was charged by Walhalla Police with three counts of breaking into auto/tanks where fuel is stored, possession of burglary tools and refusal to accompany arresting officer.

“With Deputy Stokes and Thor’s assistance, Walhalla PD gathered valuable additional evidence for this case that may have otherwise gone uncollected,” Walhalla Police Chief Brinson said. “Having a K9 unit available for every shift is a major asset to the county and municipalities. I think this shows how well our agencies work together. The apprehension in this case helped us connect multiple vehicle break-ins in the Walhalla area. We recovered multiple items for the victims. I do appreciate the work that Deputy Stokes and Thor did that day. They represented the Sheriff’s Office with professionalism and responsiveness. They are a great team and we are fortunate to have them serving our community.”