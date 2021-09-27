Oconee Co. man arrested on criminal sexual conduct involving two minors

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree involving two separate minors.

Bobby Ray Broome, Jr., 46, was charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree by the OCSO as well as two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor by investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division.

According to OSCO, reports were filed by family members of the two victims on Aug. 21 and Aug. 23 of this year regarding allegations of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

During the investigation, based on evidence, it was determined that Broome, Jr. inappropriately touched the two minors in 2020 and 2021. He was accused of obtaining cigarettes for both minors as well.

Broome, who was also arrested on four outstanding magistrate bench warrants, is currently in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center with a combined $70,000 surety bond on the Sheriff’s Office charges, according to OCSO.

If he does post bail, he will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device, as a condition of bond.

The OCSO is continuing with this investigation.