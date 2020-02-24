Oconee Co. man arrested on drug trafficking charges

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug trafficking charges last Friday.

Joshua Hank Cope, 28, of Walhalla and Westminster, was arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy responded to the area of County Circle Drive near Westminster Friday, Feb. 21 in regard to a subject who was inside of the complainant’s vehicle.

The deputy found the subject, Cope, inside of the vehicle, and when he was taking his hands out of his pockets, Cope dropped a clear bag of methamphetamine onto his lap.

Cope is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.

