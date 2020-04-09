Oconee Co. man faces several drug charges, including trafficking meth

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man has been arrested on several drug charges, including trafficking meth.

43-year-old Jamie Charles Harvey, of West Union, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Wednesday after being transported from the Jackson County Detention Center near Jefferson, GA.

Harvey remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $100,000 surety bond on six arrest warrants, four of which charge Harvey with trafficking methamphetamine and two of which charge Harvey with distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the arrest warrants, undercover operatives, working at the Direction of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, made controlled purchases of a quantity of methamphetamine from Harvey in 2017 and again in 2018.