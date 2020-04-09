1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Oconee Co. man faces several drug charges, including trafficking meth

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man has been arrested on several drug charges, including trafficking meth.

43-year-old Jamie Charles Harvey, of West Union, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Wednesday after being transported from the Jackson County Detention Center near Jefferson, GA.

Harvey remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $100,000 surety bond on six arrest warrants, four of which charge Harvey with trafficking methamphetamine and two of which charge Harvey with distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the arrest warrants, undercover operatives, working at the Direction of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, made controlled purchases of a quantity of methamphetamine from Harvey in 2017 and again in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories