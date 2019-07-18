Oconee Co. offices close following computer malware incident, officials investigating

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Some of the servers at Oconee County officers were taken offline Thursday after a computer malware incident.

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said certain servers at the Oconee County Pine Street offices were affected.

The affected servers have been isolated and taken offline, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Oconee County Pine Street offices and the Oconee County Courthouse were closed while officials work to resolve the issue.

The sheriff’s office along with the appropriate state and federal agencies were notified and will continue to investigate the incident. Oconee County IT will be helping to resolve the issues.