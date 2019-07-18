Breaking News
Birmingham officer shot multiple times; suspect dead

Oconee Co. offices close following computer malware incident, officials investigating

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-generic_36701243_ver1.0_640_360_1530649894484.png

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Some of the servers at Oconee County officers were taken offline Thursday after a computer malware incident.

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said certain servers at the Oconee County Pine Street offices were affected.

The affected servers have been isolated and taken offline, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Oconee County Pine Street offices and the Oconee County Courthouse were closed while officials work to resolve the issue.

The sheriff’s office along with the appropriate state and federal agencies were notified and will continue to investigate the incident. Oconee County IT will be helping to resolve the issues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store