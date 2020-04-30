Oconee Co. Parks, Recreation and Tourism to open parks in phases

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Parks, Recreation and Tourism officials announced their plan for reopening their parks.

According to a news release, the county will reportedly phase in the opening of various areas of the parks over the next two months.

On May 15

Day use areas at all county parks and the High Falls boat ramp will open with limited hours.

Day use restrooms will open and be sanitized multiple time daily, closing temporarily for each cleaning

Playground, retail and park offices and campgrounds will remain closed.

Park capacity will be limited to 50 percent on a first-come, first-serve basis

May 22

Playgrounds will open for public use, and will be sanitized several times daily

Retail spaces will open with limited capacity and social distancing will be required around the counter and register areas

Park hours will be limited from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the month of May.

June 1

Parks will return to regular hours

Campgrounds will open for existing reservations; however, no additional reservations will be accepted until June 15.

Buildings and shelters rentals will remain closed

Park capacity will be limited to 75 percent

June 15

Parks will be at full capacity and building and shelter reservations will resume

“Oconee County urges citizens and residents to continue safety precautions to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, or the Coronavirus,” according to the release. “Park visitors should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not regularly available, hand sanitizer may be used.”

For questions related to Oconee County Park, Recreation and Tourism call 864-882-5250.