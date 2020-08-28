Oconee Co schools return with gusto at James M. Brown elementary principal says

Walhalla, S.C. (WSPA)- Principal Ashley Robertson at James M. Brown Elementary school said it’s never been so good to hear children in the hallways at her school now that students are attending in person.

Robertson said she is encouraging positivity in the classroom with a superhero theme .

Teachers and administrators sent encouraging messages to students over the summer to get them excited abotu returning.

Robertson said she has about 650 students in her school. 90 students are learning virtually 5 days a week.

The district makes the two options possible by designating specific teachers to teach online classes. Robertson said 4 teachers from her school do this and 10 throughout the district.

Robertson said her school is wearing masks and distancing successfully .

As a reminder, parents have until the end of the semester to switch their student to in-person learning or online learning from what they’re currently doing.