Oconee Co schools return with gusto at James M. Brown elementary principal says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Walhalla, S.C. (WSPA)- Principal Ashley Robertson at James M. Brown Elementary school said it’s never been so good to hear children in the hallways at her school now that students are attending in person.

Robertson said she is encouraging positivity in the classroom with a superhero theme .

Teachers and administrators sent encouraging messages to students over the summer to get them excited abotu returning.

Robertson said she has about 650 students in her school. 90 students are learning virtually 5 days a week.

The district makes the two options possible by designating specific teachers to teach online classes. Robertson said 4 teachers from her school do this and 10 throughout the district.

Robertson said her school is wearing masks and distancing successfully .

As a reminder, parents have until the end of the semester to switch their student to in-person learning or online learning from what they’re currently doing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories