Oconee Co. Sheriff explains what they do with seized items

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Everyday, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office goes undercover to stop the biggest drug dealers in their tracks.

The Sheriff recently released his annual summary from 2019, which says the department seized drugs with a street value close to a million dollars.

During these cases, they also seized cash and property.

The current statute says no law enforcement agency can use any seized money or property until a conviction is handed down by a judge in court. The Sheriff said they’re following the right procedures and it has been beneficial.

“The undercover buys eventually lead to an arrest of that individual and that’s how we can continue to take those drug dealers off the streets in Oconee County,” said Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.

He said in 2019, their tactic worked.

“The street value of drugs taken off the streets in Oconee County was about $980,000 plus dollars,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

The Sheriff said they also seized around $88,000 in assets and it’s currently pending in court.

“Once it goes through the judicial process and it’s cleared, then that money goes into a separate account and it’s audited every month. And then our narcotics agents use that money to go out here and make undercover buys of additional illegal drugs,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

The Sheriff said they don’t touch it until a conviction happens. Once it does, they can use the first $1,000 for any public purpose for law enforcement.

“Then law enforcement agencies have to take 20% of that and give it to the prosecuting agency, which is our solicitors office. We send five percent to the state’s general fund, and then the law enforcement agency keeps the remaining 75%,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

The Executive Director of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association said a proposed asset forfeiture bill (H.3968) was on the house floor last year, and it still is. This comes after allegations of some departments improperly using seized items.

“It would change the procedure, the judicial procedure on how that goes along and it would also change who law enforcement could cooperate with. Or not cooperate with,” said Jarrod Bruder, Executive Director of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Bottom line, Sheriff Crenshaw said he’s sticking to the book and he hopes other agencies will follow.

“Our message is, if every law enforcement agency in South Carolina will follow the current South Carolina law, then there’s no need to change it,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

“Civil asset forfeiture should never be the focus of law enforcement activities but rather the byproduct,” he added.

The Sheriff also said they had 300 drug cases last year. He said in drug cases, once a conviction has been handed down, they destroy the drugs. As of now, Sheriff Crenshaw said some of the drugs seized last year are still pending.

7-News spoke with a representative who works for one of the sponsors of H.3968 bill, they said the bill has been referred to the judiciary committee.