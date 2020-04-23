Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks citizens to be aware, to report possible child, adult abuse during pandemic

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials issued a news release Thursday in regard to reporting child and adult abuse and neglect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One concern that law enforcement had in regards to the current COVID-19 guidelines was a possible increase in domestic and civil related calls with families and others spending more time together at home,” Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said. “Conversely, another concern was whether law enforcement would see a drop in reported child and adult abuse cases due to children not being at school and church where mandated reporters often times are the first to see signs of abuse or neglect.”

“When those factors are combined with stressors such as high unemployment, loss of income, isolation due to the current quarantine measures and lack of overall supervision, the Sheriff’s Office wanted to reach out to our citizens to remind them to have a heightened awareness of the possibility of child and adult abuse and neglect and to not fear reporting their concerns to law enforcement,” Crenshaw said.

If you witness or have suspicions about a possible suspected abuse or neglect, call the sheriff’s office or contact Crimestoppers at www.oconeecrimestoppers.com.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic has not reduced or suspended any mandated reporters (public safety, healthcare, ministry and educators, etc.) from their requirements to report suspected cases of abuse and neglect,” Crenshaw said. “Even with the current COVID-19 pandemic, our dispatch remains fully staffed and our deputies stand ready to respond and investigate any cases of abuse and neglect, or any crime, that is reported to us.”