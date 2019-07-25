Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about Duke Energy scam

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a phone scam claiming to be Duke Energy.

The sheriff’s office said people will receive automated calls telling customers they will disconnect their power if they do not pay a sum of money by a certain time, usually 20 minutes or less.

The caller is told to go to CVS and buy Green Dot money packs to pay their “bill,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Duke Energy said they will never shut off a customer’s power in that short amount of time with no prior warning. Customers would receive multiple notices over several months before an extreme step of cutting power off. Finally, Duke Power said they will never ask anyone to purchase a prepaid card or tell a customer a specific way to pay their bill as they offer many different options.

Anyone who believes they are being scammed should contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111.

Anyone with questions about this Duke Energy scam should contact Duke Energy directly at (800) 777-1004.