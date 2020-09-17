Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new honorary deputy to help train K-9s

Brock Chappelear at his swearing in ceremony to become an honorary deputy in Oconee Co. (Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials welcomed a new honorary deputy earlier this month.

On his birthday a few years ago, Brock Chappelear asked to have pizza with Sheriff Mike Crenshaw and to meet with the sheriff’s office’s K-9’s. That meeting led to a friendship between the sheriff, Chappelear, his family and the deputies.

“It was also during that meal that we learned about Brock’s love for K-9’s,” Crenshaw said. “However, as we have gotten to know Brock, his love for law enforcement is clear as well. In today’s law enforcement climate, there is a lot of stress involved. Our deputies have learned that you can have a conversation with Brock and after a very short time; he can put a smile on your face. He can make your forget all the stress in your life.”

According to the release, Chappelear graduated from Walhalla High School and entered the Life Program at Clemson University.

On Sept. 2, Chappelear was sworn in as an honorary deputy by Crenshaw to assist with training of the sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit. Deputies will reportedly pick Chappelear up to have him help with training.

Chappelear was also issued his own special uniform.

“Brock, I would like to be one of the first ones to welcome you to the Sheriff’s Office,” Lt. Tommy Crompton said during Brock’s swearing in ceremony. “I know you being part of the K-9 team now will be a welcome addition and you will make us better.”

During the ceremony, Chappelear pledged to “do his part to help the K-9’s with their training to help make them better police dogs to serve and protect the citizens of Oconee County.”

He then signed paperwork making him an honorary deputy, as well as received his Honorary Deputy’s certificate and a challenge coin.

“After graduating from the Life Program at Clemson, Brock needed to go to work. I spoke with Brock and his family. With his love for K-9’s, it was a natural fit for Brock to assist with the training of our K-9’s here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Crenshaw said. “However, considering what Brock means to our deputies and the smile he can put on your face, he will be wearing more than one hat here at the Sheriff’s Office.”