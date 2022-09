Walhalla, S.C. (WSPA) -Oconee County Veterans Appreciation Festival welcomes all servicemembers Oct 8, 2022.

The celebration happens at South Cove County Park from 9AM-3PM. Triple Staxxx BBQ will serve lunch from 11-1.

Vendors and several veterans organizations will be set up at tables to help veterans join like Vietnam Veterans Association, American Legion and more. Admission is free

For more information call (864) 638 4231.